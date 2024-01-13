Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Declines By 28.8%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 9,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,371. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Separately, Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

