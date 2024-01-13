Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSIC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,436. Silver Spike Investment has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Silver Spike Investment ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Silver Spike Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

