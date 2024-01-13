Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,623,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,882 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $22.87.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,977,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $772,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

