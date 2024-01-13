Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.92.

SIX opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 2.19.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $41,748,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

