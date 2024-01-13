Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

Siyata Mobile stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $204.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile ( NASDAQ:SYTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.35) by $0.07. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 166.52% and a negative net margin of 221.78%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($21.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -121.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

