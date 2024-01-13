SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SMART Global Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SMART Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SMART Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

