SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

SmartFinancial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $384.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,750 shares of company stock worth $336,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,424,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 68,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

