Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

SNA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.92. 113,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,579. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

