Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 617,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SOPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Society Pass in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Greenridge Global began coverage on shares of Society Pass in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Society Pass
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Society Pass
Society Pass Stock Performance
Society Pass stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 404,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,362. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.28.
Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 243.39% and a negative return on equity of 152.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Society Pass will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Society Pass Company Profile
Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.
