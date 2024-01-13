Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 617,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SOPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Society Pass in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Greenridge Global began coverage on shares of Society Pass in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Society Pass by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Society Pass by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Society Pass by 1,478.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 404,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,362. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 243.39% and a negative return on equity of 152.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Society Pass will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

