Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. 227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Solitron Devices Trading Down 5.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

