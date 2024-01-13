Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 269,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.