SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Down 0.7%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 65,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 63,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 539,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,620,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 15.72% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

