S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $437.00. The stock had a trading volume of 842,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,089. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.