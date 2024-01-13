SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $375.96 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $378.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

