SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,392,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 1,971,528 shares.The stock last traded at $34.57 and had previously closed at $34.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 577,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 220,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

