SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.84

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 2537446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

