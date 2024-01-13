SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,978 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $371,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.50. 2,930,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,224. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

