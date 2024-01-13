SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 847.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 42,410 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $315,673,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.16. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $102.74. The company has a market capitalization of $763.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.