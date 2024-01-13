Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $225.30

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.30 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 228.39 ($2.91). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.86), with a volume of 216,601 shares.

SPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 305 ($3.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 249 ($3.17) to GBX 280 ($3.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 286 ($3.65) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £911.31 million, a PE ratio of 4,510.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

