Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Cut by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Splunk by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,971 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Splunk by 30.4% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 109,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.65. 1,513,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,840. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $153.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 363.45, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

