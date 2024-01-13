Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,765,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 2,568,685 shares.The stock last traded at $7.62 and had previously closed at $7.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 683.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

