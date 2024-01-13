Stableford Capital II LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Southern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

SO traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,277. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

