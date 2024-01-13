Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 23.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

WMT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,542,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $434.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $157.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

