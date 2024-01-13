Stableford Capital II LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.47. 1,714,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,530. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

