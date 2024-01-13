Stableford Capital II LLC Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $110.34. 1,531,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

