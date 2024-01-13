Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 4,028 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.4% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,940 shares of company stock valued at $39,100,260 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of LLY stock traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $642.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.33 billion, a PE ratio of 116.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $594.73 and its 200 day moving average is $551.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $644.00.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
