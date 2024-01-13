State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

GLW stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

