State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

SYY opened at $75.75 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

