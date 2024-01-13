State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 13,300 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.63 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

