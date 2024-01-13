State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,300,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after acquiring an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,525,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6,661.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 166,537 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $223.96 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

