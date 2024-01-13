Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
SPLP opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28,926.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10,072.97. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $48.00.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.03%.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
