Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,600 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.7 days.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

Get Stelco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.