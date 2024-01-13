Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.