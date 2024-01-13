Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $80.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,100,582. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

