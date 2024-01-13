Stifel Nicolaus Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $97.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BPMC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

BPMC stock opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,280 shares of company stock worth $2,203,589 in the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after buying an additional 347,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,670,000 after buying an additional 37,716 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,144,000 after buying an additional 156,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

