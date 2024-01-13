StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,926 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $44,358,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $39,348,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

