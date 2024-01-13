StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CPSH opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.47.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
