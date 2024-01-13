StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPSH opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.