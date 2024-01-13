StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VJET opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51.
voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.95%.
voxeljet Company Profile
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
