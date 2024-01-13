StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 352.98 and a quick ratio of 352.98.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

