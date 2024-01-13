StockNews.com Downgrades Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.75.

DCI opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Donaldson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

