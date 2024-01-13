StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. Equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

