StockNews.com Upgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Get Catalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Catalent

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Catalent by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.