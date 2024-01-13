StockNews.com Upgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

First Community Stock Down 0.8 %

FCCO opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. Analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. First Community’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in First Community by 4,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

