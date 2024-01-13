StockNews.com Upgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $350.20.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $363.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $366.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.