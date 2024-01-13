StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional Trading of StoneBridge Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ APAC opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

