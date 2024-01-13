Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.24. 2,795,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,641. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.41. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

