Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $9.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $683.24. 2,388,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,228. The company has a market cap of $303.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $683.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $624.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

