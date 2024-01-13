Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 76,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,051. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

