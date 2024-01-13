Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,386,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,552 shares of company stock worth $8,327,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

