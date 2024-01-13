Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAVA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Endava by 369.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Endava by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Endava in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 167,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,811. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.47 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

